Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Total tax collection falls 22.5% till September 15: Source

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Total tax collection of the Centre, including advance tax collection for the second quarter, fell 22.5 per cent to Rs 2,53,532.3 crore till September 15 of the current fiscal as compared to the year-ago period, according to an income tax department source. During the same period ended Sept 15, 2019, total tax collection stood at Rs 3,27,320.2 crore, as per the source.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Maryland Lawmakers Propose Alcohol Tax Hike For Health Plan

Maryland Lawmakers Propose Alcohol Tax Hike For Health Plan 00:27

 Maryland lawmakers and health care advocates proposed increasing the state’s alcohol tax on Wednesday to generate millions of dollars to address health disparities, which have been highlighted by the coronavirus pandemic. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How Do Quarterly Estimated Taxes Work? [Video]

How Do Quarterly Estimated Taxes Work?

How do quarterly estimated taxes work? If you're self-employed and taxes aren't withheld from the income you receive, or if you get significant income from alimony, dividends, interest, rental property..

Credit: TurboTax     Duration: 01:05Published
New Jersey Gas Tax Increasing [Video]

New Jersey Gas Tax Increasing

Get ready to pay more at the pump this fall in New Jersey. The state says you can blame the pandemic; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:44Published
Don't Want To, Can't Make Me: Trump Begs Court To Stall Tax Return Subpoena [Video]

Don't Want To, Can't Make Me: Trump Begs Court To Stall Tax Return Subpoena

Lawyers for President Donald Trump are scrambling to figure out how to prevent the financial records of their client from being subpoenaed. CNN reports Trump's lawyers filed an emergency request Friday..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Tweets about this