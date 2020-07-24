Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Xiaomi launches affordable Redmi 9i with 4GB RAM in India

newKerala.com Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core vs Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual: Which is better? [Video]

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core vs Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual: Which is better?

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M01 Core smartphone in India. It is Samsung’s cheapest smartphone in India and it comes at a starting price of Rs 5,499. It competes with the Redmi 8A Dual in India,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01Published
Say hello to the new Redmi Note 9, Xiaomi’s latest budget offering [Video]

Say hello to the new Redmi Note 9, Xiaomi’s latest budget offering

Xiaomi launched the much-awaited Redmi Note 9 on July 20. The latest offering from Xiaomi for the budget segment, the Redmi Note 9 comes with some impressive specs. We have some pictures for you to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:55Published

Tweets about this