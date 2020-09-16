Global  
 

Longtime bank investor makes case for feds to remove Wells Fargo’s asset cap

bizjournals Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Big investor and former bank analyst Tom Brown said the time has come for the Federal Reserve to ease up on Wells Fargo and lift the asset cap imposed on the bank.  Regulators imposed the $1.95 trillion asset cap in 2018 as punishment for the bank's fake-accounts scandal that first came to light in 2016. Brown, who runs hedge fund Second Curve Capital and a banking newsletter, Bankstocks.com, said the asset cap should be removed because Wells has already paid $3 billion in fines and penalties…
