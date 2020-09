U.S. Retail Sales Growth Falls Well Short Of Estimates In August Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Retail sales in the U.S. continued to increase in the month of August, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday, although the pace of growth fell well short of economist estimates. The Commerce Department said retail sales rose by 0.6 percent in August after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.9 percent in July. 👓 View full article