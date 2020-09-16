Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats should look past the 'sugar high' of another $1,200 stimulus check — and urges them to hold out for a bigger aid package that includes state aid and health funding
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () Democrats are insisting on $2.2 trillion in new stimulus spending, an amount rejected by the White House during negotiations that went nowhere.
Across the country, small businesses and employees have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Concerns over safety, shutdowns, new restrictions, and the potential for new outbreaks has made doing business in 2020 a difficult task.