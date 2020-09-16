Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats should look past the 'sugar high' of another $1,200 stimulus check — and urges them to hold out for a bigger aid package that includes state aid and health funding

Business Insider Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Democrats are insisting on $2.2 trillion in new stimulus spending, an amount rejected by the White House during negotiations that went nowhere.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: What will it take to keep the doors to small businesses open?

What will it take to keep the doors to small businesses open? 06:57

 Across the country, small businesses and employees have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Concerns over safety, shutdowns, new restrictions, and the potential for new outbreaks has made doing business in 2020 a difficult task.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

GOP 'skinny' coronavirus aid bill fails in Senate [Video]

GOP 'skinny' coronavirus aid bill fails in Senate

Democrats and one Republican on Thursday defeated a GOP bill that would have provided around $300 billion in new coronavirus aid, as Democrats sought far more funding. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:37Published
No sign of talks resuming on U.S. aid deal [Video]

No sign of talks resuming on U.S. aid deal

Talks between the White House and top Democrats in Congress over a U.S. coronavirus aid package remained stalled on Wednesday, with neither side budging. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:12Published
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sounds Alarm About New Stimulus Bill Proposal [Video]

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sounds Alarm About New Stimulus Bill Proposal

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is sounding the alarm about the new stimulus bill proposed by Senate Republicans in Washington. He says the failure to include state and local aid will have an impact on your bank..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:29Published

Tweets about this