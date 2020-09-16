Hines Interests buys 800-acre planned community in Washington, D.C., area Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Hines Interests LP, best known in the Washington, D.C., area for its large-scale office and mixed-use projects, has acquired roughly 800 acres in southern Loudoun County for a planned single-family community. Houston-based Hines, developer of CityCenterDC, has partnered with Sumitomo Forestry Co. Ltd., parent company of Dan Ryan Builders, to buy Hartland, Hines announced Wednesday. The sprawling property sits west of Fleetwood Road, on the north side of Route 50 in the Blue Ridge District. The… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

