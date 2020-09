Happiest Minds Technologies makes strong debut, lists at 111% premium Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Shares of Happiest Minds Technologies made a solid debut at the exchanges on Thursday as the stock got listed at Rs 351 on the BSE index, around 111 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 166. Once listed, the Happiest Minds scrip went up further to hit Rs 395 in intraday trade. 👓 View full article

