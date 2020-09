Route Mobile IPO: How to check allotment status Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Route Mobile's initial public offer (IPO) got a strong response from investors as it was subscribed 74.36 times on the last day of bidding (September 11). The Rs 600-crore public offer of Route Mobile, a cloud communications service provider, received bids for over 89 crore shares as against the total issue size of 1.21 crore shares. 👓 View full article

