Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kroger sued by former employees over LGBTQ symbol

bizjournals Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Kroger Co.is being sued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over incidents involving two ex-employees at one of its stores in Arkansas who objected to wearing aprons containing symbols backing the LGBTQ community. The lawsuit filed Sept. 14 in U.S. District Court in Arkansas alleges Cincinnati-based Kroger (NYSE: KR), the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets, used unlawful employment practices. Kroger, long a supporter of LGBTQ community rights, required employees…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this