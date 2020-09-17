Kroger sued by former employees over LGBTQ symbol

Thursday, 17 September 2020 () Kroger Co.is being sued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over incidents involving two ex-employees at one of its stores in Arkansas who objected to wearing aprons containing symbols backing the LGBTQ community. The lawsuit filed Sept. 14 in U.S. District Court in Arkansas alleges Cincinnati-based Kroger (NYSE: KR), the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets, used unlawful employment practices. Kroger, long a supporter of LGBTQ community rights, required employees…