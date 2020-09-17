Global  
 

Rubio, Scott push to keep daylight saving time

bizjournals Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Florida’s U.S. senators are making a new push for year-round daylight saving time, this time tied to the coronavirus pandemic. Two years after backing a state legislative effort to put Florida on year-round daylight saving time, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott introduced a bill to skip the change to standard time this fall across the country. The Republican senators said in a news release that the intent is to provide “one year of stability for families who are already dealing…
 Florida’s U.S. senators are making a new push for year-round daylight-saving time, this time tied to the coronavirus pandemic. Katie Johnston reports.

