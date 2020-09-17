U.S. Jobless Claims Dip Less Than Expected But Hit Lowest Since March

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources US Stocks Climbs Amid Extended Tech Rally



On Thursday, US stocks climbed. The increase comes as tech giants attempted to reclaim record highs. The tech sector has fueled outsize volatility in recent sessions as investors reconcile lofty stock.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40 Published 1 week ago 881,000 jobless claims last week: Some expect number to rise again



U.S. jobless claims fell to 881,000 new claims last week. It's the second time we've seen fewer than a million new claims a week since march. However, layoffs around the country remain elevated. Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 01:58 Published 1 week ago U.S. new weekly jobless claims down below 1M



881,000 people - less than expected - filed new unemployment benefit claims in the last week of August. But the labor market is still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic and less government support... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:12 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this