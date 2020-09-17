Global  
 

U.S. Jobless Claims Dip Less Than Expected But Hit Lowest Since March

RTTNews Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell less than expected in the week ended September 12th. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims slipped to 860,000, a decrease of 33,000 from the previous week's revised level of 893,000.
