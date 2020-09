You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Katy Perry says Motherhood is a full-time job



Katy Perry has discovered motherhood is a "full-time job" and urged her fans to tell their moms how much they appreciate them. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:36 Published 1 day ago Sustainable UK influencer upcycles nan's old clothes in her memory



Sustainability influencer and fashion student Ellie Rose, based in Brighton, UK has repurposed her nan's old clothes into stylish new garments. After Ellie's nan sadly passed away last year, she was.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 05:44 Published 2 days ago Upstate health officials say now is the time to get a flu shot



Prisma Health says the flu shot takes a couple weeks to have a full effect, so now’s the time to get one. Credit: WYFF Duration: 01:57 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this