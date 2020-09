SC refuses to resume Anil Ambani insolvency case Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by State Bank of India seeking resumption of insolvency proceedings against the then chairman of Reliance Communications (RCom), Anil Ambani, to recover Rs 1,200 crore loan granted to his two firms. 👓 View full article

