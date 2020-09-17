Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Titans starting with 10% of Nissan Stadium's capacity for October games

bizjournals Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
It’s official, fans are back at Nissan Stadium. The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday that Nissan Stadium will open at a limited capacity in October, with the percentages increasing throughout the month. The Oct. 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will allow 10% of the stadium’s capacity, which is roughly 7,000 fans in the lower bowl and club levels. The Oct. 11 games will allow 12.5% and the Oct. 18 game will allow 15%. From November until the end of the season, capacity could reach…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Source: Nashville to allow limited number of fans at Nissan Stadium for Titans games

Source: Nashville to allow limited number of fans at Nissan Stadium for Titans games 02:12

 Metro officials are expected to announce that a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend Tennessee Titans games, a source familiar with the situation confirms.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Game On! Big Ten reverses course on fall postponement, will start games in October [Video]

Game On! Big Ten reverses course on fall postponement, will start games in October

Game On! Big Ten reverses course on fall postponement, will start games in October

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 01:24Published
Boris Johnson admits there's 'not enough coronavirus testing capacity' [Video]

Boris Johnson admits there's 'not enough coronavirus testing capacity'

Boris Johnson admitted there was not enough coronavirus testing capacity ThePrime Minister told the Commons Liaison Committee: “We don’t have enoughtesting capacity now because, in an ideal world,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published
At Indians games you can now get a cardboard cutout with your picture placed randomly throughout the Progressive field stadium f [Video]

At Indians games you can now get a cardboard cutout with your picture placed randomly throughout the Progressive field stadium f

At Indians games you can now get a cardboard cutout with your picture placed randomly throughout the Progressive field stadium for baseball games, for one hundred dollars.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this

scottcam

Scott RT @evolvein: Titans starting with 10% of Nissan Stadium's capacity for October games https://t.co/Bw7mM2iIiN 8 minutes ago

evolvein

Scott Cameron Titans starting with 10% of Nissan Stadium's capacity for October games https://t.co/Bw7mM2iIiN 9 minutes ago

newschannelnine

WTVC NewsChannel 9 NEW: The Tennessee Titans officially announced fans will return to Nissan Stadium for home games starting in Octobe… https://t.co/hXBzWhxdwQ 2 hours ago