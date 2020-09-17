Titans starting with 10% of Nissan Stadium's capacity for October games Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

It’s official, fans are back at Nissan Stadium. The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday that Nissan Stadium will open at a limited capacity in October, with the percentages increasing throughout the month. The Oct. 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will allow 10% of the stadium’s capacity, which is roughly 7,000 fans in the lower bowl and club levels. The Oct. 11 games will allow 12.5% and the Oct. 18 game will allow 15%. From November until the end of the season, capacity could reach… 👓 View full article

