SmileDirectClub to invest $34 million, hire 600 people for new Middle Tennessee plant Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The announcement comes two weeks after the company nixed plans to invest $36 million to open a dental manufacturing facility south of Austin that would have created 850 jobs. 👓 View full article

