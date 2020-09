DTAC promotion offers free SIM cards Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Total Access Communication (DTAC), the country's third largest mobile operator by subscribers, is gearing up efforts to expand its customer base by working with PTG Energy, ThaiNamthip and Kasikornbank (KBank) to give away free prepaid SIM cards. 👓 View full article

