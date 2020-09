You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook fired for 'consensual' relationship with employee



McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook was fired for having a "consensual" relationship with an employee, violating company policy. Credit: USA Today Money (Domestic) Duration: 00:31 Published 2 weeks ago McDonald’s Looking Into More Cover-Ups Under Former CEO’s Watch



McDonald's is delving deeper into possible cover-ups of improper behavior within its ranks during former CEO Steve Easterbrook's tenure. Credit: The Street Duration: 02:16 Published 3 weeks ago Jim Cramer: The McDonald's-Easterbrook Situation Is 'Very, Very Bad'



Jim Cramer weighs in on McDonald's suing former CEO Steve Easterbrook. Credit: The Street Duration: 02:48 Published on August 10, 2020

Tweets about this