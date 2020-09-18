Global  
 

Dept. Of Education Investigates Princeton University Over 'systemic Racism'

RTTNews Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
The U.S. Department of Education has announced an investigation into the prevalence of systemic racism in Princeton University. In an open letter published earlier this month, University President Christopher Eisgruber had admitted that "Racism and the damage it does to people of color nevertheless persist at Princeton." He also admitted that Racist assumptions from the past also remain embedded
