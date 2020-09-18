Global  
 

WATCH: SABJ honors resilient local businesses at virtual event

bizjournals Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
WATCH HERE: 2020 Resilience in Business Awards virtual event. On Thursday, Sept. 17, the San Antonio Business Journal recognized the honorees of its inaugural Resilience in Business Awards virtual ceremony. The event featured Steve York, San Antonio market executive of Broadway Bank, and Robby Brown, vice president of DOCUmation, showcased the 15 honorees that became the first to receive this inaugural recognition. Brown and York spoke to how their businesses weathered and adapted to the Covid-19…
