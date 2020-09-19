Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This is what would happen if a Supreme Court justice died or stepped down before the election

Business Insider Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Since Merrick Garland was frozen out in 2016, the prospect of confirming a new Supreme Court justice in an election year has been fraught.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87 00:33

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at her home in Washington, the court says. She was 87.Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court says.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Hand Democrats Win In Mail-in Vote Case [Video]

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Hand Democrats Win In Mail-in Vote Case

Pennsylvania's highest court on Thursday handed victories to the Democratic Party in an election-related lawsuit.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:04Published
Pa. Supreme Court Gives Democrats Series Of Victories, Including Mail-In Ballot Deadline Extension [Video]

Pa. Supreme Court Gives Democrats Series Of Victories, Including Mail-In Ballot Deadline Extension

The state Supreme Court says as long as mail-in ballots are postmarked by Election Day, they may be counted three days later.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:52Published
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg To Receive 2020 Liberty Medal [Video]

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg To Receive 2020 Liberty Medal

The Liberty Medal celebration will be streamed live at 6:30 p.m. on the Constitution Center website.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies, setting up nomination fight

 Virtually nothing motivates liberals and conservatives in America's culture wars more than a Supreme Court vacancy, particularly in an election year.
USATODAY.com

Dick Morris to Newsmax TV: Worried About Chief Justice Roberts' Role in Election

 Political strategist Dick Morris says he's concerned about the potential role Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts could play in the upcoming 2020...
Newsmax


Tweets about this

JaneMWL3

JaneMWL🇺🇸 RT @MelissaAnne_78: @kylegriffin1 How awful is our justice system that this amazing woman died worrying what would happen to her country be… 5 seconds ago

SoFLHoosier

#IndianaOurIndiana @CottoGottfried This will be interesting if the election goes to the USSC. One less liberal judge, = Roberts not b… https://t.co/onCyXRkfKy 2 minutes ago

dancanon

Dan Canon⚖️✒️🎼☕📷✈️🌹 So I guess what I meant by "here's what will happen" is "I don't know what will happen but it won't be good." I rea… https://t.co/LeKP1NxF0f 3 minutes ago

pollyrowena

Polly Atkin is still in lockdown RT @DrJoGrady: What a mess. Several weeks ago @ucu warned this would happen. It was predictable & avoidable. We need as much teaching as… 3 minutes ago

kumar101384

Kumar Great job media, what you think is going to happen news like this is out? You're making Americans a target everywhe… https://t.co/lJIjBGqVPO 3 minutes ago

JordanTRFC18

𝙅𝙊𝙍𝘿𝘼𝙉 0.04 As much as I dislike @thesilkmen (believe me i do). I would hate to be in their fans’ situation. Losing their club… https://t.co/LY2iZHXxnW 3 minutes ago

ElizabethRBess

ElizabethR 👑 @WSJ I wondered what else would happen in 2020. Now I’ll add this to the list. 😔 RIP Justice Ginsburg 🙏🌹 Sad and worried in Canada 4 minutes ago

KoiBliss

Sub Rosa RT @Rothbard1776: @RealCandaceO RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It pains me to say this, but I always knew that this would happen just before the… 4 minutes ago