A federal judge on Thursday cleared the way for New York state prosecutors who want to see US President Donald Trump's accounting records. CNN reports Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's office.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published on August 20, 2020 Judge Rules E. Jean Carroll Can Get Trump's DNA As Part Of Defamation Lawsuit



President Donald Trump won't be able to delay proceedings in a defamation lawsuit filed against him by E. Jean Carroll. The move by a New York state Supreme Court judge on Thursday allows the longtime.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42 Published on August 8, 2020 Trump Admin To Review DACA, Reject New Applications



The Trump administration will not accept new applications for one Obama-era program. The program shields deportation for certain undocumented immigrants, reports CNN. It applies mostly to those who.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published on July 29, 2020

Related news from verified sources Top contenders to fill vacant Supreme Court seat include Coney Barrett, Hardiman The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves vacant a crucial seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. Based on reporting prior to her sudden death, here are some of...

