Trump's order on WeChat ban temporarily halted

IndiaTimes Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
A US judge on Sunday blocked the Trump administration's ban on WeChat downloads, hours before it was due to take effect in an ongoing technology and espionage battle between Washington and Beijing.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump to block TikTok, WeChat downloads Sunday

Trump to block TikTok, WeChat downloads Sunday 01:12

 The Trump administration will ban WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok from U.S. app stores starting Sunday night, a move that will block Americans from downloading the Chinese-owned platforms over concerns they pose a national security threat. Fred Katayama reports.

