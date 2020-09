Route Mobile lists at 105% premium over issue price Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Route Mobile made a solid stock market debut on Monday as the scrip got listed at Rs 717, a 104.86 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 350 on the NSE index. Meanwhile, on BSE it listed at Rs 708, a premium of 102.29 per cent. 👓 View full article



