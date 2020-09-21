Stirista: finalist Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Stirista is a finalist for the Entrepreneurial Opportunity Contest in partnership with BBVA. Learn more about the contest. Company description: We started out as a data company, and we continue to take a data-first approach to solving our clients' toughest marketing challenges. Stirista has made the Inc. 5000 multiple times, won a DMA ECHO award for the best retail marketing campaign in North America, and won a Best Places to Work Award from Ad Age two consecutive years.

