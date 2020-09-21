Mach1 Services: finalist Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Mach1 Services is a finalist for the Entrepreneurial Opportunity Contest in partnership with BBVA. Learn more about the contest. Company description: Mach1 is an on-demand app that truly automates and digitizes the roadside assistance industry. Our patent-pending process is changing the way roadside assistance gets done, making it easier, faster and more cost-effective for both customers and providers. Our integrated platforms work in real time to dispatch the closest provider, allow providers… 👓 View full article

