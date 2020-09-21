Fast-growing depression treatment provider continues Philadelphia-area expansion

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How to Prepare for Seasonal Affective Disorder



As we transition from summer to fall and prepare for winter, some look forward to it, while others may struggle with a form of depression called SEASONAL AFFECTIVE DISORDER OR ‘SAD’. It is also.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:04 Published 4 days ago Study: Depressed, Anxious People Show Higher Inflammation Markers



Researchers say untangling the relationship between inflammation and C-reactive protein can lead to better treatment of depression and anxiety. C-reactive protein is made by the liver and released.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 1 week ago Depression risk detected by measuring heart rate changes: Study



For the first time doctors have shown that measuring changes in 24-hour heart rate can reliably indicate whether or not someone is depressed. In practical terms, this may give clinicians an objective.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this