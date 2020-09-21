Global  
 

Fast-growing depression treatment provider continues Philadelphia-area expansion

bizjournals Monday, 21 September 2020
The company, which uses on non-invasive technology developed by Malvern-based Neuronetics to treat depression, says business has grown 20% during the pandemic.
