Fast-growing depression treatment provider continues Philadelphia-area expansion

How to Prepare for Seasonal Affective Disorder
As we transition from summer to fall and prepare for winter, some look forward to it, while others may struggle with a form of depression called SEASONAL AFFECTIVE DISORDER OR ‘SAD’. It is also..
Study: Depressed, Anxious People Show Higher Inflammation Markers
Researchers say untangling the relationship between inflammation and C-reactive protein can lead to better treatment of depression and anxiety.
C-reactive protein is made by the liver and released..
Depression risk detected by measuring heart rate changes: Study
For the first time doctors have shown that measuring changes in 24-hour heart rate can reliably indicate whether or not someone is depressed. In practical terms, this may give clinicians an objective..