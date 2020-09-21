CDC Update Says Coronavirus Can Spread Through Air
Monday, 21 September 2020 () In a guidance under the title "How COVID-19 Spreads" published on its website, The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC says coronavirus "most commonly spreads through respiratory droplets or small particles, such as those in aerosols, produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes." It also says that "Airborne viruses, including COVID-19, are among th
There is growing controversy over whether the White House is interfering with top COVID scientists. President Trump is challenging CDC director Robert Redfield's statements regarding a vaccine timeline..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:50Published