CDC Update Says Coronavirus Can Spread Through Air

RTTNews Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
In a guidance under the title "How COVID-19 Spreads" published on its website, The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC says coronavirus "most commonly spreads through respiratory droplets or small particles, such as those in aerosols, produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes." It also says that "Airborne viruses, including COVID-19, are among th
