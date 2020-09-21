Global  
 

Tyler Perry lauds importance of diversity at his studio in Emmy speech

bizjournals Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Tyler Perry's speech about diversity, and his expectation-defying life, headlined a banner night for Georgia filmmaking during the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards. Perry on Sunday accepted the TV Academy’s Governor’s Award, given for “extraordinary” or “cumulative” accomplishment, with a speech centered on a multi-colored quilt his grandmother gave him when he was 19 years old. The result was a well-received embrace of diversity playing out inside his Tyler Perry Studios that opened with…
