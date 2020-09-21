NA Proactive news snapshot: WeedMD, Thoughtful Brands, Gevo, Biocept, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Newrange Gold, BioSig Technologies, Naturally Splendid Enterprises UPDATE ... Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

WeedMD Inc (CVE:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) announced Monday that it has secured an amendment to its Health Canada licences allowing it to produce, package, sell and distribute all cannabis formats directly from its 610,000 square-foot flagship cultivation and processing site in Strathroy, Ontario. “The ability to sell our growing portfolio of cannabis products to provincial distributors and the medical market from our Strathroy cultivation hub will accelerate our path to profitability as we continue to execute on our consolidation plans - achieving operational efficiencies with speedier product fulfilment,” said CEO Angelo Tsebelis in a statement. Thoughtful Brands Inc (CSE:TBI) (OTCQB:PEMTF) has signed a C$11 million term sheet to acquire Kentucky-based hemp extraction company American CBD Extraction Corp, the company announced Monday. Thoughtful will acquire hemp biomass along with a fully equipped 41,000-square-foot facility capable of processing more than 1,200 pounds of hemp per day once licensed. From there, Thoughtful Brands intends to sell American CBD's hemp biomass to support operations in Europe and to other clients worldwide. The company also plans to utilize American CBD's technological and scientific expertise to enhance the formulations of its direct-to-consumer CBD brands, including Nature's Exclusive, Sativida, as well as the recently acquired Golden Path and Wild Mariposa. Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO), which is commercializing the next generation of renewable premium gasoline, jet fuel and diesel fuel with the potential to achieve zero carbon emissions, has welcomed two announcements from the Scandinavian region regarding Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The company noted that as part of Sweden’s target to be fossil-free by 2040, the Swedish Government announced on September 11, 2020, its intention to introduce a greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction mandate for aviation fuel. The reduction level is expected to be 0.8% in 2021 and gradually increase to 27% by 2030, with most of the savings expected to come from the use of SAF. In addition to Sweden’s announcement, Norway announced earlier this year plans to introduce a 0.5% biofuel blending mandate. Norway’s ultimate target is for a 30% share of biofuels in the aviation sector by 2030. Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) said that health insurer Highmark, America's fourth largest Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliate, has made a positive coverage determination regarding Biocept's Target Selector liquid biopsy assay which has now been accepted for medical coverage in the diagnosis and treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The San Diego company said the decision follows two years of evaluation performed by the Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute, which finally concluded that Biocept's liquid biopsy assay "more rapidly assessed the molecular status of patients with NSCLC," enabling oncologists to select the “most appropriate therapy while also reducing the overall cost of care.” Highmark's coverage includes testing with Biocept's assay in health insurances across the insurer's footprint in Pennsylvania, Delaware and West Virginia, where it serves 5.6 million members. The evaluation was done by Highmark Health's VITAL Innovation Platform. TRACON Pharmaceuticals inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) has highlighted updated clinical data from the pivotal trial of envafolimab in MSI-H/dMMR cancer patients that were recently presented by the company’s corporate partners, 3D Medicines and Alphamab Oncology. In a presentation highlighting updated clinical results at the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO) 2020 Virtual Scientific Program entitled, 'Subcutaneous Injection of PD-L1 Antibody Envafolimab (KN035) in Advanced Tumors with Mismatch-Repair Deficiency,' single-agent envafolimab was shown to have a 32% confirmed objective response rate (ORR) by central radiographic review of 41 patients with MSI-H/dMMR colorectal cancer (CRC) who failed a fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin and irinotecan, and had at least two on-study tumor assessments. In a statement, James Freddo, TRACON chief medical officer said: “The CSCO 2020 data provide further clinical evidence that envafolimab’s activity is similar to that of Opdivo and Keytruda in MSI-H/dMMR cancer. Also impressive is the durability of response at 12 months." Newrange Gold Corp (CVE:NRG) (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) updated investors Monday on drilling progress at its flagship Pamlico project in Nevada, which continues to show the "widespread nature of the gold mineralization" at its property. The firm said 34 holes for 3,462 meters have been sunk so far in 2020, mostly along an 800 meter length of Pamlico Ridge between high-grade mineralization drilled in 2017 and the historic Gold Bar mine."Overall, the drilling is confirming the strong structural control and widespread nature of gold mineralization on the Pamlico property," said CEO Bob Archer. "The second half of the program will follow up on targets generated in the first half, complete the drilling at the Good Hope Mine and test the IP chargeability anomaly that extends for more than 1,000 meters through the central part of the property." BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) says its subsidiary, ViralClear Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has announced that it will host a call and webcast to discuss its Phase 2 clinical trial on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 11.00am Eastern Time. The group said the study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of merimepodib (MMPD) in combination with remdesivir for hospitalized adult patients who have confirmed infection with SARS-CoV-2 and require non-invasive ventilation/high flow oxygen devices or supplemental oxygen (score of 3 or 4, respectively, on the NIAID 8-point ordinal scale). The trial is being conducted at 10 investigational sites across the United States, with Dr Andrew Badley, the chair of Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Research Task Force serving as the study director. The Conference Call Dial in Number is: 877-407-8293/ 201-689-8349; Webcast link here. A replay will be available for two weeks starting on September 22, 2020, at approximately 3.0pm ET. To access the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 / 201-612-7415. The conference ID# is 13709930. Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (CVE:NSP) (OTCMKTS:NSPDF) closed an oversubscribed financing of C$1.05 million on Monday to fund laboratory and office space for an upcoming clinical trial of potential COVID-19 treatment, it said Monday. The firm recently announced a joint venture with Biologic Pharmaceutical Research to kick off a phase 2 clinical trial of Cavaltinib, which has been shown to inhibit small proteins released by cells called cytokines that are central to the “cytokine storm” phenomenon in COVID-19 patients. Portions of the funds will also be directed towards the Vancouver-based 100% owned Prosnack Natural Foods, Safe Quality Food Level 2 certified food manufacturing facility. CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK), a diversified software and services company, has announced the commissioning of its software on a new solar plus storage microgrid project in Central America. The company said it is partnered with an energy developer to deploy this unique solution for Micro Technologies SA, a major international assembly and manufacturing company. The microgrid is for their new factory located in the San Jose, Alajuela Province of Costa Rica. The local clean-energy developer focuses on distributed power generation, storage, and management. They have installed some of the first microgrids in Latin America. Willow Biosciences Inc (TSE:WLLW) (OTCQX:CANSF) announced Monday that it has successfully developed a scalable process for producing cannabigerol (CBG) with greater than 99% purity and no detectable THC with demonstrated production at 500-litre scale. The Vancouver-based company previously announced that, in collaboration with its development partner Albany Molecular Research Inc, it had commenced a 500-litre pilot-scale campaign. Willow said it now reports that the pilot campaign was a success and in addition to optimizing the production process using its proprietary yeast strain, the company has developed a high-yielding downstream purification process that provides CBG with greater than 99% purity. Exro Technologies Inc (CSE:XRO) (OTCQB:EXROF), which has developed a new class of power electronics for powertrains, said Monday that it has been accepted for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, and will start trading on Tuesday under the symbol "EXRO". "The listing of our common stock on the TSX Venture Exchange is an important milestone for Exro," said Exro Technologies CEO Sue Ozdemir. "Over the last 12 months we have become a market leader in advanced power electronics within the mobility industries. We have consistently executed on the commercialization strategy we had set for 2020 to demonstrate how our Coil Driver technology can make electric motors faster, stronger, and smarter,” she added. The Calagry-based clean technology company has also strengthened its financial position by recently closing an oversubscribed $8 million financing earmarked for the research and development of its intelligent battery management system and electric vehicle programs. Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE:PILL) (OTCQB:CTABF) said Monday it has won a first US patent covering its multi-layer (bi-layer) tablet cannabinoid formulations. The new patented tablets consist of both Instant Release (IR) and Extended Release (XR) formulations with THC, CBD, and a variety of Terpenes and other Cannabinoids found in full-spectrum Cannabis and Hemp oil resin, the company said. "This is a major milestone that confirms our proprietary formulations are unique and differentiated from other product offerings in the global marketplace which will support a faster revenue stream as we begin production and distribution in the immediate future,” Canntab CEO Larry Latowsky said in a statement. “This is the first patent that was issued to date out of the 13 that we have applied for, and will be leveraged to solidify Canntab's position as the leader in solid dose (hard pill) formulations of medicinal cannabinoids,” Maverix Metals Inc (NYSE:MMX) (TSE:MMX) inked a deal to acquire a portfolio of gold royalties from mining giant Newmont Corporation, it said Monday. The US$90 million deal for 11 gold royalties on a selection of Newmont’s North American assets, gives Vancouver-based Maverix an enhanced growth pipeline with near term cash flow, the company said in a statement. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc (NEO:MMED)(OTCQB:MMEDF), the leading drug development company for psychedelic-inspired medicines, said Monday it is evaluating an expanded US investor base through an up-listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. As part of the up-listing strategy in the US, the company said it has submitted an application to list its subordinate voting shares on the Nasdaq. The listing of MindMed's shares on the exchange will be subject to a number of regulatory requirements, including review of the company and acceptance for listing by Nasdaq. There can be no assurance that Nasdaq acceptance will be granted. New York-based MindMed said it has appointed Canaccord Genuity Corp as financial advisor to assess the viability of a potential up-listing to Nasdaq and also help to evaluate M&A opportunities available to the company. Loncor Resources Inc (TSE:LN) (OTCQX:LONCF) revealed Monday a series of potentially significant new mineralized trends at its Imbo project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The new areas have yet to be drilled but are in close proximity to the 2.5-million-ounce Adumbi deposit on the firm's flagship project, according to the Toronto-based company. Exploration work undertaken throughout 2020 has outlined three significant mineralized trends known as Esio Wapi, Paradis and Museveni, which are around eight to 10 kilometres (km) southeast of Adumbi. Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OCTMKTS:VRZPF), a provider of contact tracing and artificial intelligence to drive automated marketing, provided shareholders on with a corporate update highlighting a slew of “significant business wins” and near term opportunities and catalysts. In a statement, Loop CEO Rob Anson said: "We have long known that our artificial intelligence-driven technology stack could have a major impact on the real-world operations of enterprise-level customers, so it has been an incredible experience for Loop and its shareholders to begin seeing the third-party validation as we secure deals with great partners such as Telus, University of Houston and others.” He added: “My message to shareholders is this is only the beginning, with Loop receiving significant inquiries, conducting online demonstrations and entering contract discussions on a daily basis.” Gatling Exploration Inc (CVE:GTR) (OTCMKTS:GATGF) hailed what it called a "tremendous" milestone for its Larder project in Ontario - proving, via drilling, that the site is home to a single, very large gold system. Gatling Exploration Inc (CVE:GTR) (OTCMKTS:GATGF) hailed what it called a "tremendous" milestone for its Larder project in Ontario - proving, via drilling, that the site is home to a single, very large gold system. The firm has now drilled gold mineralization between Fernland and Cheminis, which means it has now connected all three deposits (Fernland, Cheminis and Bear) and established an impressive 4.5-kilometer (km) strike length."It is a tremendous milestone for the company and our shareholders, and we are now mobilizing an additional drill rig as we push towards our next goal of further deposit growth," said Nav Dhaliwal, CEO of Gatling. Micron Waste Technologies Inc (CSE:MWM) (OTCMKTS:MICWF) said that its wholly-owned subsidiary Micron Technologies Inc, a manufacturer of personal protective equipment, will start producing high-quality Made-in-Canada face masks that protect against biological hazards, pathogens and superbugs. The Vancouver-based parent company said it has received and installed a three-ply mask-manufacturing machine and associated equipment. The firm added that Micron Technologies will manufacture face masks following its Medical Device Establishment License (MDEL) from Health Canada. The MDEL issued by the Minister of Health permits Micron Technologies to manufacture Class I products — which include face masks — at the company's facility in Delta, British Columbia. Micron Technologies has received its N95 mask-manufacturing machine and expects production to begin in early October. Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc (CVE:ZAIR), the energy storage and battery firm, has taken the next step in its evolution, inking a deal with long-standing India-based manufacturer Vijai Electricals Ltd over potential future joint venture deals in the power-hungry country. Zinc8 is focused on long-duration energy storage and its low-cost Zinc-Air battery offers a 20,000-hour operating life and more than eight hours of storage. The firm said the two companies had agreed to explore joint-venture projects concerning deploying Zinc8's patented Zinc-Air energy storage system and also the potential of manufacturing components of the system in India. Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) has named Thomas C. Gallagher as the company’s senior vice president of Intellectual Property and Licensing. The clinical-stage gene therapy company, which is developing potentially life-changing technologies for patients with cancer and diabetes, noted that Gallagher has extensive experience in the area of biotechnology intellectual property (IP) law, business development, and licensing transactions with industry and academic institutions. In a statement, Rodney Varner, Genprex's president and chief executive officer commented: "Mr Gallagher will play a critical role in advancing our expanding intellectual property estate by spearheading IP strategy, which is an important element of the Company’s overall success and value creation. A seasoned biotech executive, he will provide significant support as we execute on broadening our research and development programs, explore opportunities for partnerships on our existing programs, and opportunistically acquire new technologies to further expand our pipeline." Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (CVE:FWZ) has announced the appointment of James Scott to its management team as senior vice president Projects. In this position, the group said, he will lead and coordinate the multiple activities that are required to advance the Macmillan Pass Project toward production. His role will include holistic oversight of studies, engineering, environmental baseline, permitting, community relations, government relations, and the steering of exploration and field operations as required to support project development, as well as other activities. Scott is a professional geologist with over eighteen years’ experience in mineral exploration and development, having worked with leading mining companies, junior exploration companies, and provincial and federal government surveys. Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE:BBR) (OTCPINK:NPEZD) (FRA:4NPB) has announced that Yari Nieken has consented to join the company's board as a non-executive, independent director effective immediately. The group noted that Nieken has an extensive range of public company and capital market experience. As a founder of Foremost Capital Inc., an exempt market dealer, he continues to provide in-depth consulting for numerous publicly listed issuers in the health care, mineral extraction, technology, and wellness industry. He has served on the boards and as an officer of several public and private issuers. His involvement in those companies has led to the numerous financings that raised substantial capital in his career. He was formerly an investment adviser at Union Securities Corp., where he gained a variety of knowledge in the public market. Bevcanna Enterprises Inc (CSE:BEV) (OTCQB:BVNNF) announced late Friday that it closed a non-brokered private placement worth C$211,500 and settled nearly C$660,000 in debt. The cannabis beverage company sold 844,800 units, each containing one common share and one purchase warrant, at a price of C$0.25 per unit. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional share at a price of C$0.40 per share until September 18, 2022. The company also announced that it settled C$659,131.47 in debt owed to creditors by providing more than 2.6 million shares at a price of C$0.25 Talon Metals Corp. (TSX:TLO) has noted, in advance of Tesla, Inc.'s highly anticipated "Battery Day" announcement on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, that its Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, located in Minnesota, USA - in partnership with Rio Tinto - is positioned to become the only US source of Green Nickel in North America and a key supplier to battery and electric vehicle manufacturers. In a statement, Sean Werger, president of Talon commented: "The Tamarack Project is extremely well-positioned for the advancement of battery technology, particularly for those advancing EV technology seeking sustainable sources of nickel. The production of Green Nickel for batteries all starts and ends with the rocks it is mined from: They need to be high in nickel and low in deleterious elements. The Tamarack Project is one of the only undeveloped deposits that meets these criteria, and we expect it will play a critical role in the supply chain for battery and vehicle manufacturers looking for the lowest cost product produced in the most responsible way.” BioLargo Inc (OTCQB:BLGO) has announced that last week at the 27th Octane High Tech Awards it was honored for its contribution to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic with a "COVID-19 Response Recognition Award". The award highlighted BioLargo's agile response to COVID and noted that the company's subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies worked quickly to roll out Clyraguard Personal Protection Spray, an FDA-registered hospital-grade disinfectant, which helps protects mask-wearers from cross contamination by providing quick, safe, effective on-the-go decontamination of masks and other noncritical PPE. Investors can watch the video for BioLargo's Octane Award here: https://youtu.be/yyaeElkco1I Eurolife Brands Inc (CSE:EURO) said it has appointed Jerry Habuda to the company's board of directors with immediate effect. Possessing over 35 years of experience in law enforcement and specialized units, including stints in drug squadron and narcotics trafficking divisions, Habuda was able to successfully parlay his skill sets into the capital markets where he has been active as an investor, adviser and director to a number of public companies in highly regulated industries such as cannabis, hemp and psychedelic medicine. Shawn Moniz, president and chief executive officer of Eurolife, commented: "We are delighted to have Mr. Habuda join the Eurolife team in this important time in our company's development. Mr. Habuda's skill set coupled with his recent experience in the nascent psychedelic medicine space will be instrumental as we navigate opportunities in this sector." Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE:NAB) (OTCMKTS:NABIF) (FRA:A2PL) has announced that Dr Safiya Lyn-Lassiter resigned from the company’s board of directors, with effect from September 16, 2020. The company also revealed it has incurred losses and has had negative cash flows from operations from inception that have primarily been funded through financing activities. It said it will need to raise additional capital during the next twelve months and beyond to support current operations and planned development. As at June 30, 2020, the company had a working capital deficiency of $14,811,051 and an accumulated deficit of $38,859,180. Of the total mortgages outstanding on June 30, 2020, $4,609,011 was due on August 31, 2020. The company did not make the August 31, 2020, principal payment and default proceedings are expected to commence. On June 30, 2020, the company did not make the quarterly interest payment accrued on the convertible debentures as a result of a Force Majeure event as set out in the convertible debenture trust indenture. These factors indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt as to the company's ability to continue as a going concern. Management intends to finance operating costs over the next twelve months with cash on hand, through the private placement of common shares, issuance of loans and convertible loans. Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd (CSE:XTRX), a Canadian cannabis processing and analytical testing services company, announced Monday it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the acquisition of Phyto Extractions Brands. Under the terms of the LOI, Adastra said it and Phyto Extractions will negotiate the purchase of intellectual property and existing licensing agreements regarding 21 trademarked design and wordmarks associated with Phyto Extractions' cannabis concentrates and two for CBD-related concentrates in Canada, as well as submitted trademark protection in the US. Phyto Extractions brands are licensed through an agreement with CannMart Labs Inc, a majority-owned subsidiary of Namaste Technologies Inc (CVE:N) (OTCMKTS:NXTTF). Adastra said CannMart Labs will continue to hold its exclusive license to use Phyto trademarks on certain cannabis products. Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSX:EFR) announced Monday a further boost to its rare earths production aims as it revealed it is set to be awarded a US government contract. The Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy (FE) and the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) are looking to award the uranium firm, a contract that will see it working with a team from Penn State University, to develop a conceptual design to commercially produce mixed rare earth oxides (REO) from coal-based resources, Energy Fuels said in a statement. Furthermore, the DOE can award Energy Fuels a contract to complete a feasibility study on this initiative. LexaGene Holdings, Inc. (CVE:LXG) (OTCQB:LXXGF), a molecular diagnostics company that develops fully automated rapid pathogen detection systems, has announced the appointment of Dr Shelley Rankin to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr Rankin is a Professor of Microbiology at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine (Penn Vet) and is the Chief of Clinical Microbiology and Head of Diagnostic Services at Penn Vet’s Ryan Hospital. In a statement regarding the appointment, Dr Jack Regan, LexaGene’s founder and CEO commented: “As we approach sales, I’m very pleased to add Dr. Rankin to our Scientific Advisory Board. She is an outspoken key opinion leader in veterinary medicine and is constantly advocating for high-quality diagnostics for veterinarians in order to promote better animal health and antibiotic stewardship. We look forward to working with her to help meet the needs of veterinarians worldwide.” LexaGene has announced that Dr Regan has delivered a video message on the company’s progress towards commercial sales. The message and a demonstration of the group's MiQLab can be viewed on the corporate website here: https://lexagene.com/video-message-to-investors/ Separately, LexaGene announced that it has engaged Tailwinds Research Group to provide digital content distribution for the company. LexaGene engaged Tailwinds for a 1-year term, at US$2,500 per month with 100,000 stock options provided at C$0.88 option. In addition, LexaGene said it has granted a non-executive director 350,000 options at C$0.66 each to replace options priced at C$0.33 that had expired on June 27, 2020. The company has also granted a second non-executive director 170,000 restricted share units (RSUs) to replace an equal number of RSUs that expired on September 12, 2020. Tocvan Ventures Corp. (CSE:TOC) has announced the grant of 500,000 stock options to directors, officers, consultants, and employees pursuant to the terms and conditions of the corporation's stock option plan. The stock options are exercisable at $0.40 per share and will expire 5 years from the date of grant. Tocvan is a well-structured exploration mining company. It currently has approximately 23.2 million shares outstanding and is earning into two exciting opportunities - the Pilar Gold project in the Sonora state of Mexico and the Rogers Creek project in Southern British Columbia. The Flowr Corporation (CVE:FLWR) said the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to its non-brokered private placement, announced on September 9, 2020, which will see the issue of 1,351,923 common shares at a purchase price of 52 cents per share, together with 1,351,923 share purchase warrants at an exercise price of 76 cents for a period of three years with one placee. American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) has said it will take part in the EV Battery Circularity Innovation Showcase, hosted by Cleantech Group. Zarko Meseldzija, CTO of American Manganese, will speak at Cleantech Interactive, the fourth edition in a series of innovative online events, on September 22-23, designed to build a new network with investors, innovators and corporates accelerating the transition to a cleaner future. The theme is 'The Path to Circularity' and Meseldzija will be speaking on 'A Circular Economy for EV Batteries' and its connection to the future of sustainability. For details, click here: https://interactive.cleantech.com/?utm_campaign=Cleantech%20Interactive&utm_medium=Links&utm_source=Speaker CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB:CYDY), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab (PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, has announced that Nader Pourhassan, its president and chief executive officer and Scott A. Kelly, its chairman, chief medical officer and head of Business Development, will be interviewed on the DrBeen webcast hosted by Mobeen Syed on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 6.00pm PT. The interview will be available simultaneously on two channels: YouTube - DrBeen Medical Lectures, link: https://www.youtube.com/c/USMLEOnline; and on Facebook - DrBeen Medical, link: https://m.facebook.com/drbeenmedical OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, announced that First Home Bancorp, Inc (OTCQX:FHBI), a bank holding company for First Home Bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market and today upgraded from the OTC Pink market. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. "Moving to the OTCQX Market is a huge step forward for our shareholders, and our company," said First Home CEO Anthony N. Leo. "As one of the only actively traded bank holding companies based in the Tampa Bay region, this gives us better access to capital markets and greater strategic optionality. Perhaps most importantly, it will enhance our ability to be 'here for what's next' with our customers." OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM), the operator of financial markets for over 11,000 US and global securities, thas announced that Peak Positioning Technologies Inc (LON:CALL) (OTCQX:PKKFF), an innovative Fintech service provider to the Chinese commercial lending sector, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market and has today upgraded from the OTCQB Venture Market. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among US investors. "We are delighted to have reached this important step as part of our ongoing effort to connect with U.S. investors. We look forward to working with OTC Markets Group to help US investors become more familiar with the Company," commented Peak CEO, Johnson Joseph. Proactive Research has initiated coverage on Nomad Royalty Company Ltd (TSE:NSR) (OTCMKTS:NSRXF), a precious metals-focused mining royalty and streaming business with a diversified portfolio of large cash flow and near-term cash flow generating mining assets. Analyst Ryan Long noted that Nomad has a diversified portfolio of large cash flow and near-term cash flow generating mining assets. He says around 50% of its NAV currently comes from cash flow generating assets and that's expected to increase to 85% in 2021 as additional development assets within the portfolio reach production. Long adds that the management team is focused on keeping its G&A costs low. 👓 View full article

