Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

7-Eleven expects to add 20,000 more jobs this year

bizjournals Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
7-Eleven Inc. estimates that the company, along with independent 7-Eleven franchise owners, have hired over 50,000 new store employees since March. The company is recruiting 20,000 more employees to meet continued demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Irving-based retail chain also scaled its mobile checkout technology to new markets, expanded delivery from 400 to 1,300 cities and increased its U.S. store base by more than 300 stores this year, the company said in a news release. "Hiring 20,000…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Why a lot of Americans are starting their holiday shopping early this year [Video]

Why a lot of Americans are starting their holiday shopping early this year

Half of Americans are online shopping for the holidays already because they're bored at home, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 Americans about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
Designers Wolk Morais Turned LA Into Their Own Socially Distanced Runway [Video]

Designers Wolk Morais Turned LA Into Their Own Socially Distanced Runway

When the pandemic threw the very concept of traditional runways shows into chaos, one LA duo was well-positioned to confront the challenge. In 2019, Brian Wolk and Claude Morais of Wolk Morais opted to..

Credit: POPSUGAR     Duration: 01:55Published
Parents are using the school year to encourage their kids to eat healthier [Video]

Parents are using the school year to encourage their kids to eat healthier

Seven in 10 American parents say they are radically changing their approach to kid's lunches and snacks this school year, according to new research.It's a year for change and the start to this school..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Tweets about this