7-Eleven expects to add 20,000 more jobs this year
Monday, 21 September 2020 () 7-Eleven Inc. estimates that the company, along with independent 7-Eleven franchise owners, have hired over 50,000 new store employees since March. The company is recruiting 20,000 more employees to meet continued demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Irving-based retail chain also scaled its mobile checkout technology to new markets, expanded delivery from 400 to 1,300 cities and increased its U.S. store base by more than 300 stores this year, the company said in a news release. "Hiring 20,000…
