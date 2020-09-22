Broadwest, Grand Hyatt job sites on Metro list of Covid-19 clusters
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 () On Monday, the Metro Public Health Department released a list of coronavirus clusters in Nashville with more than 10 infections. Several construction sites made the list, including Broadwest, with 34 cases, and the Grand Hyatt Hotel, with 23 cases, according to The Tennessean. Other construction sites included: a Montgomery Bell Academy job site, 75 cases; Lipscomb Elam Hall site, 32; and a Rolling Mill Hill site, 21. In addition to worksites, the list includes correctional facilities, long-term…