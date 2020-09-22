Poynter now offers six months of parental leave, putting it on par time-wise with much larger media companies

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Parents concerned about letting their kids socialize during pandemic



Eight in 10 parents feel conflicted about allowing their child to socialize during the new school year, according to new research. The study of 2,000 parents of school-aged children revealed that.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 1 day ago Four-year-old boy who has beaten leukaemia twice starts first day of school



A brave little boy who has beaten leukaemia twice in his short life has defied the odds - to start his first day of school today (weds).Mum Kirsty Knighton said there were times she had thought she.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:32 Published 6 days ago A woman has undergone an incredible transformation after battling anorexia



A woman who ate almost nothing but lettuce, tomatoes and apples for two years won her battle against anorexia after being told she looked "too weak" to get a job. Mai Kerivel, a 25-year-old French.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:09 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this