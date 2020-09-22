Poynter now offers six months of parental leave, putting it on par time-wise with much larger media companies

Global  
 

Companies don’t have to be big for their parental leave policies to be competitive. The Poynter Institute for Media Studies now offers six months of parental leave to birth parents and four months for non–birth parents, the company announced this week. That means the nonprofit — which has around 50 employees — is offering more...
