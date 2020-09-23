Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mars drops Uncle Ben's, reveals new name for rice brand

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The Uncle Ben's rice brand is getting a new name: Ben's Original.

Parent firm Mars Inc. unveiled the change Wednesday for the 70-year-old brand, the latest company to drop a logo criticized as a racial stereotype. Packaging with the new name will hit stores next year.

“We listened to our associates and our customers and the time is right to make meaningful changes across society,” said Fiona Dawson, global president for Mars Food, multisales and global customers. “When you are making these changes, you are not going to please everyone. But it's about doing the right thing, not the easy thing.”

Several companies have retired racial imagery from their branding in recent months, a ripple effect from the Black Lives Matters protests over the police killing of George Floyd and other African Americans.

Quaker Oats announced in June that it would drop Aunt Jemima from syrup and pancake packages, responding to criticism that the character's origins were based the “mammy,” a black woman content to serve her white masters. Quaker said packages without the Aunt Jemima image will start to appear in stores by the end of the year, although the company has not revealed the new logo.

The owner of Eskimo Pie has also said it will change its name and marketing of the nearly century-old chocolate-covered ice cream bar. Beyond food brands, the Washington NFL franchise dropped the “Redskins” name and Indian head logo amid pressure from sponsors including FedEx, Nike, Pepsi and Bank of America.

Geechie Boy Mill, a family-owned operation in South Carolina that makes locally-grown and milled white grits, is also planning a name change. Geechie is a dialect spoken mainly by the descendants of African-American slaves who settled on the Ogeechee river in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Uncle Ben's Rice to Change Name to Ben's Original

Uncle Ben's Rice to Change Name to Ben's Original 01:00

 The 70-year-old product's name change was revealed by Mars Incorporated on Wednesday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Financial Focus for Sept. 23 [Video]

Financial Focus for Sept. 23

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Uncle Ben's branded rice products will be changed to Ben's Original after the company said it was..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:07Published
Uncle Ben's Rice Undergoes A Makeover And Gets A New name [Video]

Uncle Ben's Rice Undergoes A Makeover And Gets A New name

Uncle Ben's rice products is getting a make over. Mars will change the name from Uncle Ben's to Ben's Original. According to CNN, the company is also dropping the long-used logo. The transition from..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger work at Aston Martin Plant [Video]

Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger work at Aston Martin Plant

Dubbed ‘the most famous car in the world’ and renowned as being among the most desirable and sought-after classic Aston Martin models, the DB5 has become a byword for timeless style and sports car..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Mars drops Uncle Ben's, reveals new name for rice brand

 The Uncle Ben's rice brand is getting a new name: Ben's Original.
Newsday

Mars gives Uncle Ben's new brand name amid racial stereotyping concerns

 The Uncle Ben's brand, owned by US food and confectionery giant Mars, has a new identity amid concern the old image may lead to claims of racial stereotyping.
Just-Food

Mars drops Uncle Ben’s name from rice brand

 Mars has unveiled a name change for the 70-year-old Uncle Ben’s rice brand, becoming the latest company to drop a logo criticised as a racial stereotype.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

petronious

Tanzanian Terrier 🇬🇧🇹🇿 RT @CJordanjb: Poor Uncle Ben is being cancelled. This is blatant ricism. https://t.co/x11tA1iokI 4 minutes ago

destovall176531

DE Stovall RT @KatDelT: All this nonsense and they still kept the name Ben’s? Now is Aunt Jemima’s syrup just going to be Jemima’s and Mrs. Butterwort… 31 minutes ago

LegacyProd1872

Young Conqueror RT @MartinDaubney: Yet more delusional woke guff as Mars claims changing Uncle Ben’s rice to Ben’s Original will “help put an end to racial… 44 minutes ago

TRextasyBand

T.Rextasy Marc Bolan Mars drops Uncle Ben's, reveals new name for rice brand https://t.co/k2pi8q44IL via @MailOnline Surely fake news? I… https://t.co/8lKCLQErbW 45 minutes ago

missrukiibaby

Kay ✝️ RT @davidkurten: 2020: It is necessary to fight racist rice by removing portraits of a black man. https://t.co/EgDdDv0k9b 47 minutes ago

nohealthcare50

gloria gates RT @ABCWorldNews: Parent firm Mars Inc. unveiled the change Wednesday for the 70-year-old brand, the latest company to drop a logo criticiz… 48 minutes ago

WTOP

WTOP The Uncle Ben’s rice brand is getting a new name: Ben’s Original. https://t.co/LPSZZoNnJP 57 minutes ago

THEUSAEXPRESS1

THE USA EXPRESS Mars drops Uncle Ben's, reveals new name for rice brand - https://t.co/ql1ZFVion8 drops Uncle Ben's, reveals new na… https://t.co/atB8hDVjKJ 1 hour ago