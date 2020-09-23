Global  
 

Northam unveils plan to refinance college bonds with eye on $300M in university savings

bizjournals Wednesday, 23 September 2020
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam unveiled a new plan in Fairfax on Tuesday that he says will save the state’s public colleges and universities more than $300 million over two years as they face financial hardship created by the Covid-19 crisis. Under his plan, bonds issued by the Treasury Board of Virginia and the Virginia College Building Authority would be refinanced under current low interest rates. Schools typically use these bonds on capital projects. Principal payments on VCBA bonds would be…
