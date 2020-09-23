Florida’s Santa Rosa County aims to attract aviation companies with innovative incentives

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Santa Clara County Health Workers Seek Out Small Businesses To Spread Safe COVID-19 Practices



Santa Clara County is stepping up outreach efforts to help small businesses survive the pandemic and the economic downturn. Len Ramirez reports. (9/22/20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:45 Published 4 days ago Charlotte County district introduces new learning model



Innovative E-Learning is another form of virtual school. Instead of Charlotte Virtual School, students will be enrolled in their neighborhood school. This could take some pressure off CVS, which had as.. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 01:59 Published 1 week ago Santa Clara County Offers Free Flu Shots



Santa Clara County will be offering free flu shots as health officials try to get a jump on influenza because of potential complications from COVID-19. Len Ramirez reports. (9-17-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:38 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this