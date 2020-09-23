Global  
 

Pandemic Fizzle: Sizzler Steakhouse Chain Files For Bankruptcy Protection

NPR Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
The restaurant chain, which first opened 62 years ago, says it wants to keep all of its locations open. There are more than 100 Sizzler restaurants in the U.S.
 Sizzler USA, one of America's first casual restaurant chains has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it struggles amid the pandemic. The filing covers Sizzler's 14 company-owned restaurants, not its international locations or more than 90 franchised restaurants in the US.

