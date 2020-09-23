Putin's attempt to explain away the poisoning of Alexei Navalny to France failed badly and helped unite Europe against him, intelligence sources say

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Alexey Navalny released from German hospital after 32 days



The German hospital treating Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny for poisoning on Wednesday said his condition has improved enough for him to be released and suggested a “complete recovery”.. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:22 Published 1 week ago 'Poisoned' Navalny discharged from hospital



Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been discharged from the hospital in Berlin where he has been treated after falling ill on a domestic flight in Siberia last month. The German government says he was.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:23 Published 1 week ago Alexei Navalny: Kremlin critic recovers speech and movement after poisoning



In video posted on Instagram, Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned with Novichok, can be seen up and about and walking down stairs in the Berlin hospital where he is being treated. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:02 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this