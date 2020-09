You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Working to fix Arizona's broken "Brady" lists



Investigator Dave Biscobing is working to get actual changes to fix Arizona's broken "Brady" lists. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 06:06 Published on August 22, 2020

Tweets about this Desert Dollars Phoenix lawyer named national president of Quarles & Brady https://t.co/g9siYPfj51 3 days ago Steven G. Zylstra Go Brad! Phoenix lawyer named national president of Quarles https://t.co/gvcpdmy28s via @phxbizjournal 3 days ago #CafeTouba Phoenix lawyer named national president of Quarles & Brady https://t.co/43BzKvTM4S 3 days ago