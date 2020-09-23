The Trump campaign is reportedly planning a way to bypass the 2020 election results in key swing states

Amid the protests in Minneapolis triggered by the death of George Floyd, MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi and his crew were fired upon by police in broad daylight. On Friday, President Donald Trump chose to mock Velshi for being shot with a rubber bullet, although he mistakenly said he'd been hit with a tear...
Political campaigns will kick into high gear after Labor Day weekend in the final stretch toward Election Day on Nov. 3. Those weeks will bring a jump in media spending, especially in swing states that..
As the novel coronavirus pandemic grinds the American economy to a pulp, US President Donald Trump's popularity with voters has gone the same way. According to CNN, the national political landscape has..