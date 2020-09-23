Global  
 

An empty airport: Traffic remains far from normal at Pittsburgh International Airport

bizjournals Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Like other airports across the nation, it has been a turbulent year at Pittsburgh International Airport, and while the bumps aren’t quite as rough as earlier in the year, there’s no indication of when smooth air will return. According to the Allegheny County Airport Authority, 263,841 passengers flew into or out of Pittsburgh International in August, an increase of 5.7% from July’s report, but a 70.3% decrease from August 2019 figures. Aircraft landings by scheduled carriers were up slightly…
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh
News video: New International All-Cargo Service Touches Down At Pittsburgh International Airport

New International All-Cargo Service Touches Down At Pittsburgh International Airport 00:18

 A new twice-weekly cargo service landed at Pittsburgh International Airport Monday.

