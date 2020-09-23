|
Wells Fargo CEO apologizes for comment about lack of diverse candidates in banking
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf apologized Wednesday for comments he made about the lack of diverse candidates for banking positions. He has reiterated the remark that he originally said in a candid memo to all Wells Fargo employees in June about race and the bank’s efforts to boost diversity within its ranks. “I apologize for making an insensitive comment reflecting my own unconscious bias,” Scharf told employees Wednesday in a message to all employees that was shared publicly by the bank.…
