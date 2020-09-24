Asia Today: China to let in more foreigners as virus recedes Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )





The new regulation lifts a months-long blanket suspension covering most foreigners apart from diplomats and those in special circumstances.



Beginning Monday, foreign nationals holding valid Chinese visas and residence permits for work, personal matters and family reunions will be permitted to enter China without needing to apply for new visas, according to the regulation.



Those whose permits have expired can reapply. Returnees must undergo two weeks of quarantine and follow other anti-epidemic measures, the regulation said.



Some exceptions may still be made, with the foreign ministry communicating to some journalists that the regulation may not apply to them. Journalist visas have recently opened up as a new front in the diplomatic confrontation between Washington and Beijing.



The announcement was made jointly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Immigration Administration on Wednesday.



China announced seven new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, all of them imported, marking 39 days since the country has reported a case of domestic transmission. China has confirmed 85,314 cases of COVID-19 since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.



In other developments around the Asia-Pacific region:



— India reported another 86,508 new coronavirus cases, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees little merit in imposing even short local lockdowns. India now has confirmed more than 5.7 million cases, the second-most in the world. The Health Ministry also said Thursday that 1,129 more people have died, for a total of 91,149. India’s junior... BEIJING (AP) — Foreigners holding certain types of visas and residence permits will be permitted to return to China starting next week as the threat of coronavirus continues to recede.The new regulation lifts a months-long blanket suspension covering most foreigners apart from diplomats and those in special circumstances.Beginning Monday, foreign nationals holding valid Chinese visas and residence permits for work, personal matters and family reunions will be permitted to enter China without needing to apply for new visas, according to the regulation.Those whose permits have expired can reapply. Returnees must undergo two weeks of quarantine and follow other anti-epidemic measures, the regulation said.Some exceptions may still be made, with the foreign ministry communicating to some journalists that the regulation may not apply to them. Journalist visas have recently opened up as a new front in the diplomatic confrontation between Washington and Beijing.The announcement was made jointly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Immigration Administration on Wednesday.China announced seven new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, all of them imported, marking 39 days since the country has reported a case of domestic transmission. China has confirmed 85,314 cases of COVID-19 since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.In other developments around the Asia-Pacific region:— India reported another 86,508 new coronavirus cases, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees little merit in imposing even short local lockdowns. India now has confirmed more than 5.7 million cases, the second-most in the world. The Health Ministry also said Thursday that 1,129 more people have died, for a total of 91,149. India’s junior... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Regular Chinese guy' explains China now has a more relaxed attitude towards COVID-19



A Chinese vlogger on the mainland has given an update on how the country is coping with the ongoing pandemic. Filmed on August 15, YouTuber Billy explains what has been happening since the initial.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 05:06 Published on August 19, 2020 Businesses abandoned as Covid-19 decimates tourism industry in Bangkok



Hundreds of businesses were boarded up and closed today (July 27) in Bangkok with the country's tourism industry crippled by the coronavirus pandemic. Footage from the Sukhumvit Road - once the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:21 Published on July 27, 2020

Tweets about this

