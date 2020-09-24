Global  
 

The Latest: India adds 86K cases, junior minister among dead

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
NEW DELHI — India reported another 86,508 new coronavirus cases, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees little merit in imposing even short local lockdowns.

India now has confirmed more than 5.7 million cases, the second-most in the world. The Health Ministry also said Thursday that 1,129 more people have died, for a total of 91,149.

India’s junior Railways Minister Suresh Angadi died on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after he was admitted to a New Delhi hospital with COVID-19. He was the first federal minister and the fourth Indian lawmaker to die from the disease.

Modi on Wednesday decried short, local lockdowns imposed in some places and said the country needs to not only keep fighting the virus, but also move ahead boldly on the economic front.

He asked states to focus on testing, tracing, treatment and surveillance. He said lockdown restrictions hit smooth movement of goods and services, including medical supplies.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

— Many at U.N. summit are pleading for a COVID-19 vaccine to be available and affordable to all, but their pleas are likely in vain

— Huge study of a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine underway as U.S. health officials try to assure trust in any shot that is approved

— US officials warn sharp decline in routine medical care for low-income children during virus shutdown could cause long-term harm

— Beijing auto show, the year’s biggest sales event for a struggling global industry, is forging ahead with virus controls in place

— Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and...
