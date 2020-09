You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The EJ Tech Show: Infinix Smart 4 Plus reviewed!



Sahil and Sohum take a look at the budget-friendly Infinix Smart 4 Plus in this episode. With a 6,000mAh battery and a large HD+ display, it offers great features for heavy content consumers. It also.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:47 Published on August 9, 2020 Realme C15 smartphone with 6,000mAh battery launched



Realme is offering a 6,000mAh battery for the first time with the Realme C15 phone. It also comes with a micro USB port and 18W fast charging support. The smartphone has four rear cameras, and an.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:16 Published on July 30, 2020

Tweets about this