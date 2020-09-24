Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sir Harold Evans, crusading publisher and author, dies at 92

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Sir Harold Evans, the charismatic publisher, author and muckraker who was a bold-faced name for decades for exposing wrongdoing in 1960s London to publishing such 1990s best-sellers as “Primary Colors," has died, his wife said Thursday. He was 92.

His wife, fellow author-publisher Tina Brown, said he died Wednesday in New York of congestive heart failure.

A vision of British erudition and sass, Evans was a high-profile go-getter, starting in the 1960s as an editor of the Northern Echo and the Sunday Times of London and continuing into the 1990s as president of Random House. Married since 1981 to Brown, their union was a paradigm of media clout and A-list access.

A defender of literature and print journalism well into the digital age, Evans was one of the all-time newspaper editors, startling British society with revelations of espionage, corporate wrongdoing and government scandal. In the U.S., he published such attention-getters as the mysterious political novel “Primary Colors” and memoirs by such unlikely authors as Manuel Noriega and Marlon Brando.

He was knighted by his native Britain in 2004 for his contributions to journalism.

He held his own, and more, with the world’s elite, but was mindful of his working class background: a locomotive driver’s son, born in Lancashire, English, on June 28, 1928. As a teen, he was evacuated to Wales during World War II. After serving in the Royal Air Force, he studied politics and economics at Durham University and received a master’s in foreign policy.

His drive to report and expose dated back to his teens, when he discovered that newspapers had wildly romanticized the Battle of Dunkirk between German and British soldiers.

“A newspaper is an argument on the way to a deadline,” he once wrote....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Sir Harold Evans: Former Sunday Times editor dies aged 92

 The British-American journalist, publisher and author was renowned for his campaigns against injustice.
BBC News

Sir Harold Evans: Crusading newspaper editor dies aged 92

 The British-American journalist, publisher and author was best-known for his campaigns against injustice.
BBC News


Tweets about this

Bigredtlc54

Big Red TLC ♿️ RT @Rasmussen_Poll: “There have been many times when I have found that what was presented as truth did not square with what I discovered as… 17 seconds ago

LowellSunNews

The Lowell Sun Sir Harold Evans, the charismatic publisher, author and muckraker who was a bold-faced name for decades for exposin… https://t.co/tEHeWG6fiZ 5 minutes ago

SentandEnt

Sentinel&Enterprise Sir Harold Evans, the charismatic publisher, author and muckraker who was a bold-faced name for decades for exposin… https://t.co/evyIPIrwqi 5 minutes ago

FOX8NOLA

FOX 8 New Orleans Sir Harold Evans, crusading publisher and author, dies at 92 https://t.co/xRnqIEaR7M 7 minutes ago

Big2News

Big 2 News KMID Sir Harold Evans, crusading publisher and author, dies at 92 https://t.co/wacnAoZbVU 9 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 UPDATE: Sir Harold Evans, crusading publisher and author, dies at 92 https://t.co/mF87SoSV2z 11 minutes ago

Rasmussen_Poll

Rasmussen Reports “There have been many times when I have found that what was presented as truth did not square with what I discovere… https://t.co/iLYxL19rDw 13 minutes ago

9NEWS

9NEWS Denver Sir Harold Evans, crusading publisher and author, dies at 92 https://t.co/RUpHyO0sXz 15 minutes ago