Texas ranch with dance floor created for Patrick Swayze up for auction (Photos)

The future owners and visitors of a massive Texas Hill Country ranch up for auction will certainly have the time of their lives. The Twisted Rose Farm in Kerrville – once an Arabian horse farm – is being sold through a no-reserve online auction with a list price of $4.75 million. The 234-acre ranch at 1626 Harper Road includes a 2,900-square-foot main house, a 1,200-square-foot cottage for guests, four barns and three arenas, as well as a private 13-acre lake. Madelyn Bricken, Charlie Kuper… 👓 View full article

