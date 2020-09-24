Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Texas ranch with dance floor created for Patrick Swayze up for auction (Photos)

bizjournals Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
The future owners and visitors of a massive Texas Hill Country ranch up for auction will certainly have the time of their lives. The Twisted Rose Farm in Kerrville – once an Arabian horse farm – is being sold through a no-reserve online auction with a list price of $4.75 million. The 234-acre ranch at 1626 Harper Road includes a 2,900-square-foot main house, a 1,200-square-foot cottage for guests, four barns and three arenas, as well as a private 13-acre lake. Madelyn Bricken, Charlie Kuper…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Hill Country ranch with 234 acres and dance floor created for Patrick Swayze up for auction (Photos)

 The future owners and visitors of a massive Hill Country ranch up for auction will certainly have the time of their lives. The Twisted Rose Farm in Kerrville —...
bizjournals


Tweets about this