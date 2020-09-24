Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook oversight board to start operating in October

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Facebook's long-awaited oversight board that will act as a referee on whether specific content is allowed on the tech giant's platforms is set to launch in October.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said two years ago that he was setting up the quasi-independent board, following intense criticism that the company wasn't moving fast enough to remove misinformation, hate speech and malign influence campaigns. The board is intended to rule on thorny content issues, such as when Facebook or Instagram posts constitute hate speech.

“We are currently testing the newly deployed technical systems that will allow users to appeal and the Board to review cases," it said in a statement Thursday.

If those tests go to plan, the board said it would start accepting and reviewing appeals from users in mid to late October.

The board was initially expected to start operating in early 2020 but the launch was delayed.

"Building a process that is thorough, principled and globally effective takes time and our members have been working aggressively to launch as soon as possible,” the board said.

The board’s 20 members are a multinational group that includes legal scholars, human rights experts and journalists.

It will start by hearing appeals from users whose content has been taken down by Facebook before expanding to appeals from users who want the company to remove content. Facebook can also refer cases to the board on its own.

Its decisions and the company’s responses will be public. Rulings will be binding in individual cases, but broader policy findings will be advisory.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Facebook 'Oversight Board' Plans to Launch Just Before Election

 Facebook Inc's long-delayed independent Oversight Board plans to launch in mid-late October, just before the November U.S. presidential election, although a...
Newsmax

Facebook's Oversight Board will begin hearing cases before the US election

 Faceboook has confirmed that it’s Oversight Board set up to rule on moderation disputes across the company’s platforms will begin to hear cases as early as...
engadget

Facebook 'Supreme Court' to begin work before US Presidential vote

 The company's oversight board - which can overrule Mark Zuckerberg - begins work in mid-October.
BBC News


Tweets about this

Macrotestbot

MacroTest Facebook's oversight board will start reviewing controversial content before the election: A leading member of Face… https://t.co/pYyrvO3tq9 5 minutes ago

7News

7News Boston WHDH Facebook oversight board to start operating in October https://t.co/CSn4bgDKRp 13 minutes ago

SeattleNewsHeds

1stHeadlines Seattle Seattle (WA) Times-Business: Facebook oversight board to start operating in October 19 minutes ago

JordanGonsalve1

Jordan Gonsalves Facebook's oversight board will start reviewing controversial content before the election #CNN #tech https://t.co/ygHqNMl8HI 19 minutes ago

latetango

latetango RT @sysadmike702: Facebook's oversight board will start reviewing controversial content before the election #Headline #News #TechNews https… 20 minutes ago

sysadmike702

Sysadmike702 Facebook's oversight board will start reviewing controversial content before the election #Headline #News #TechNews https://t.co/dnlsQjOCHW 27 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Facebook oversight board to start operating in October https://t.co/0CCmv8fyyc 31 minutes ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Facebook oversight board to start operating in October https://t.co/HEjQtKKVVV 37 minutes ago