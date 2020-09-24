Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mortgage rates tick up to 2.9%, remain at historic lows

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages rose slightly this week but remain at historically low levels.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year home loan edged up to 2.90% from 2.87% last week. One year ago, the rate averaged 3.64%.

The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage also rose, to 2.40% from 2.35% last week.

Low interest rates have made demand for housing even stronger, but supply remains scarce. The National Association of Realtors reported Wednesday that the number of existing homes for sale in August was 1.49 million units, a decline of 18.6% from this time last year.

Although sales of existing homes rose 2.4% in August to its highest level since 2006, the lack of inventory is pushing prices higher, causing some concern. NAR said the median price for an existing single-family home reached $315,000 in August, up 11.7% from last year. Last month was the first time the median price for a home breached $300,000.

Economists worry that the price increases could take buyers out of the market, especially those seeking to own a home for the first time.

A lack of available homes has been a problem for years, long before the virus outbreak spooked many homeowners into staying put. Further, the government reported Thursday that the number of people seeking U.S. unemployment aid rose slightly last week to 870,000, a historically high figure that has likely kept many homeowners from exploring upgrades.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: The Pandemic Hasn't Just Led To Runs On Toilet Paper--Here's What Else Is In Short Supply

The Pandemic Hasn't Just Led To Runs On Toilet Paper--Here's What Else Is In Short Supply 00:40

 The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't just driven Americans to panic-buy toilet paper. Business Insider reports the hottest pandemic purchase of 2020 is a house. More and more Americans are snagging low mortgage rates to acquire spacious backyards and more comfortable work-from-home locales. Existing home...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rates Have Never Been Lower, Get Serious About Your Home Financing! // Ideal Home Loans [Video]

Rates Have Never Been Lower, Get Serious About Your Home Financing! // Ideal Home Loans

Ideal Home Loans helps you get into a great mortgage with free consultations and amazing direct rates! Visit IdealHomeLoans.com or call 303.867.7000

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 05:59Published
Many Kansas Citians taking advantage of historically low mortgage rates created by COVID-19 outbreak [Video]

Many Kansas Citians taking advantage of historically low mortgage rates created by COVID-19 outbreak

Many Kansas Citians taking advantage of historically low mortgage interest rates created by COVID-19 outbreak

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:05Published
JTS Mortgage Minute 9/8/20 - Ultra-Low Mortgage Rates [Video]

JTS Mortgage Minute 9/8/20 - Ultra-Low Mortgage Rates

Though 2020 has certainly been a challenging year, one good thing that has come out of it have been ultra-low mortgage rates allowing more people the option of becoming homeowners or allowing existing..

Credit: WCBIPublished

Related news from verified sources

U.S. mortgage rates inch up, though remain near historic lows

 U.S. mortgage rates nudged up, yet remain at unprecedented levels, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.90 percent for the week...
bizjournals Also reported by •CBS News

Tweets about this

dandblaw

Law Offices of DuPont and Blumenstiel RT @HousingWire: Average mortgage rates tick up. The rate is 2.9% this week, up from last week’s 2.87%. https://t.co/dtWXFD1q1q 7 hours ago

NAMBPlus

NAMB+ ATTENTION🚨 Average mortgage rates tick up this week! Read more 🔽 https://t.co/SD0wQBD7Wb #TopicTuesday @HousingWire 1 day ago

AnchorLoans

Anchor Loans Average #mortgagerates tick up this week. @KK_Howley @HousingWire https://t.co/T7J2NfjHVX 2 days ago

SBSTrustDeed

S.B.S. Trust Deed While there is room for #MortgageRates to decrease even more, higher home prices and low inventory could potentiall… https://t.co/M04Dhqp5h5 2 days ago

jesstherealtor

Jesalyn Desjarlais, MBA RT @sophiadelacotte: Mortgage Rates Tick Up This Week https://t.co/iIKev7lCB5 https://t.co/EJBvF7fYaj 3 days ago

DebbieSummers

Debbie Winters Summers RT @MoveToNSB: Don't miss out on these historically low rates! #Mortgage #Mortgages #FirstTimeHomeBuyer #MoveToNSB #Florida #NewSmyrnaBeac… 3 days ago

sophiadelacotte

Sophia Delacotte Mortgage Rates Tick Up This Week https://t.co/iIKev7lCB5 https://t.co/EJBvF7fYaj 4 days ago

JM_Harsh_

JM Harsh "While there is room for #MortgageRates to decrease even more, higher home prices and low inventory could potential… https://t.co/xcd8ystqnz 4 days ago