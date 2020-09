Phil Anderson Again Accepting Campaign Donations In Cryptocurrencies Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Phil Anderson is again challenging the state regulators by accepting election campaign donations in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. Anderson is a candidate for Wisconsin State Assembly, District 47. He is a real estate broker, entrepreneur, business owner, and US Army Veteran. Anderson had accepted cryptocurrency donations during his 2018 campaign for Governor of Wisconsin. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Re-Election Campaign, National Republican Party Sue New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy



The Trump re-election campaign and the National Republican Party are suing New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy over his plans to mail ballots to every registered voter in the state. It comes as New Jersey.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:35 Published on August 19, 2020

Tweets about this