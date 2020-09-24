Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump and Melania booed, greeted with 'vote him out' and 'honor her wish' chants as they visit Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket at the Supreme Court

Business Insider Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
The Trumps rarely venture out of the White House while in Washington and thus rarely face public criticism in the way they did on Thursday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: How Is A Supreme Court Justice Nominated?

How Is A Supreme Court Justice Nominated? 00:43

 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death leaves the Supreme Court with a vacancy just weeks before the presidential election. How are Supreme Court Justices nominated and confirmed? First, Pres. Donald Trump has to make a pick. On Monday, he said Monday that he plans to announce his selection as soon as...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

What’s At Stake For The Supreme Court? [Video]

What’s At Stake For The Supreme Court?

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy of supporting reproductive rights, voting rights and the Affordable Care Act are at stake, as Republicans scramble to fill her open seat.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 04:04Published
President Trump Says He Will Not Meet With South Florida Born Federal Judge Barbara Lagoa [Video]

President Trump Says He Will Not Meet With South Florida Born Federal Judge Barbara Lagoa

While confirming she is on his shortlist to fill a Supreme vacancy after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, President Trump said he has no plans to meet with South Florida born federal Judge..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:24Published
Eye On The Day 9/24 [Video]

Eye On The Day 9/24

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: The life of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg celebrated at Supreme Court yesterday, a former detective charged with wanton endangerment in Breonna Taylor..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:22Published

Related news from verified sources

'Honor Her Wish': Protesters Shout As Trump Pays Respects To Ginsburg

 The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in repose at the Supreme Court. President Trump is expected to announce his nominee to replace Ginsburg on...
NPR Also reported by •MediaiteFOXNews.com

AP Top Stories September 23 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday September 23rd: Public viewing at Supreme Court of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket; Ricin suspect accused of threatening President...
USATODAY.com

Trump visits Supreme Court to pay respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, protests heard outside

 President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump paid their respects to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Thursday morning, as Ginsburg lied in...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •MediaiteWorldNewsNew Zealand HeraldAceShowbiz

Tweets about this

dflockh

Debbie French RT @businessinsider: Trump and Melania booed, greeted with 'vote him out' and 'honor her wish' chants as they visit Ruth Bader Ginsburg's c… 58 seconds ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Trump and Melania booed, greeted with 'vote him out' and 'honor her wish' chants as they visit Ruth Bader Ginsburg'… https://t.co/XTmkX772jv 4 minutes ago

MatthewSevenOne

Matthew Silvan 𓂀🏳️‍🌈🌊🌊🌊 Trump and Melania quickly slinked away as the crowds shouted so loud you couldn't help but hear it on live TV. This… https://t.co/QCYUYfOuCK 30 minutes ago