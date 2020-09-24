Trump and Melania booed, greeted with 'vote him out' and 'honor her wish' chants as they visit Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket at the Supreme Court

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death leaves the Supreme Court with a vacancy just weeks before the presidential election. How are Supreme Court Justices nominated and confirmed? First, Pres. Donald Trump has to make a pick. On Monday, he said Monday that he plans to announce his selection as soon as...
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump paid their respects to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Thursday morning, as Ginsburg lied in... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Mediaite •WorldNews •New Zealand Herald •AceShowbiz
Debbie French RT @businessinsider: Trump and Melania booed, greeted with 'vote him out' and 'honor her wish' chants as they visit Ruth Bader Ginsburg's c… 58 seconds ago
Business Insider Trump and Melania booed, greeted with 'vote him out' and 'honor her wish' chants as they visit Ruth Bader Ginsburg'… https://t.co/XTmkX772jv 4 minutes ago
Matthew Silvan 𓂀🏳️🌈🌊🌊🌊 Trump and Melania quickly slinked away as the crowds shouted so loud you couldn't help but hear it on live TV. This… https://t.co/QCYUYfOuCK 30 minutes ago